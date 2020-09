Newsbrief: Microsoft Flight Simulator, an expansive flight sim that allows players to explore the skies amid real-world locations and weather, has caught the attention of over 1 million players in only a matter of weeks.

Keep in mind that 1 million players doesn’t exactly equal copies sold, but even so this still makes for an impressive feat. Microsoft has also gone on to say this latest release makes for the largest launch in the series’ 38-year history, and that it is the biggest debut for any game featured in Xbox Game Pass for PC as well.