Video: Cultivating female talent in big-budget studios

In this 2020 GDC Summer session Avalanche Studios' Victoria Setian discusses how to increase your female talent pool, nurture your current female developers, and support their growth into leadership roles via research-backed actions and programs.

It was a fantastic talk, packed with practical examples and useful takeaways you can apply to your own work, so take advantage of the fact that you can now watch Setian's GDC Summer talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.