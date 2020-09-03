Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

With profit and revenue on the rise, CD Projekt heaps praise on The Witcher 3

With profit and revenue on the rise, CD Projekt heaps praise on The Witcher 3

September 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

It’s been over five years since CD Projekt Red launched The Witcher 3, and even still the game remains a key contributor to CD Projekt’s earnings. 

This H1 report is however, barring another delay, the last quarterly check-in CD Projekt Red will release before its ambitious role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 launches, meaning The Witcher 3's reign as CD Projekt's top earner may very well be nearing its final days. 

Closing out the first half of its 2020 fiscal year, CD Projekt reported 364 million PLN (~$97.2 million) in revenue, up nearly 70 percent year-over-year while its net profit hit 147 million PLN (~$39.3 million) and nearly tripled last year’s net profit of 51.5 million PLN (~$13.8 million).

Much of those increases were, unsurprisingly, driven by sales of The Witcher 3. The game itself received a helpful boost in visibility due to its Nintendo Switch launch late last year, while other properties in The Witcher franchise helped boost H1’s numbers as well.

Namely, Gwent boasted its best H1 in history thanks at least partially to debuts on iOS, Android, and Steam, though, following in Q1's footsteps, The Witcher spinoff Thronebreaker is also named as a notable contributor.

In a brief earnings highlight, CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz also notes that GOG.com closed out the six month period with its best H1 to date, reporting 109.8 million PLN (~$29.3 million) in revenue and 5.6 million PLN (~$1.5 million) in profit. 

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[09.03.20]
Programmer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[09.02.20]
Intermediate/Senior FX Artist
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.02.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.01.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image