September 21, 2020

Sponsored: Learn the best ways to keep bugs from killing your development momentum

September 21, 2020 | By Backtrace
Finding the root cause of application exceptions is one of the most difficult and frustrating jobs game developers face. It’s challenging to find time to resolve issues during development, when delays cost the team and the company time and money; but the longer a team waits to address bugs, the more difficult they are to resolve.

When testing fails to identify issues that occur in real-world usage, it leads to crashes and production downtime that require an immediate response. In many cases, any amount of downtime will cost developers money, customers, or goodwill. In an all-hands on deck situation, developers need powerful solutions to support them in quickly diagnosing and repairing application errors.

In this free white paper from Backtrace, you'll learn how to:

  • Understand how to accelerate fixing a variety of bugs that can occur in both unmanaged and managed code
  • Learn how to reduce the time needed to diagnose and address exceptions and crashes that occur in test and production
  • Discover how to integrate crash analysis with larger workflows including ticket tracking, system monitoring, team collaboration, and alerting systems

Download for free right here!

