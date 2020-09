Newsbrief: No Straight Roads, the action-adventure rhythm game from Malaysian studio Metronomik, managed to turn a profit after 24 hours on shelves.

The title launched digitally on August 25 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store, and has become profitable for publisher Sold Out one day after its release.

Sold Out's parent company EG7 broke the news in a short press release, and praised the hard work of the publisher and Metronomik.