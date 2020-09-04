Nintendo eShop policy change gives shoppers more time to cancel pre-orders

Nintendo has altered its cancellation policy to let consumers opt-out of digital pre-orders up to one week before launch.

Nintendo would previously charge shoppers as soon as they'd placed a pre-order on the Nintendo eShop, irrespective of when their chosen game was launching.

As highlighted by NintendoLife, however, the company has now quietly tweaked that policy to ensure eShop customers won't be charged any sooner than seven days before launch, and will also let them "cancel pre-orders up until time of payment."

"The expected payment date [for pre-orders] is no sooner than seven days before the product is released," reads the amended policy. "You may cancel your preâ€'orders up until time of payment.

"You can cancel pre-orders by selecting Shop Menu in your Nintendo Account settings then selecting Your Pre-orders, or by selecting Your Pre-orders in Account Information on Nintendo eShop on your device."

It's a small but notable change that gives consumers more freedom when shopping digitally, and one that's timely as digital sales at Nintendo continue to rise.