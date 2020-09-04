Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 4, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 4, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 4, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo eShop policy change gives shoppers more time to cancel pre-orders

Nintendo eShop policy change gives shoppers more time to cancel pre-orders

September 4, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 4, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo has altered its cancellation policy to let consumers opt-out of digital pre-orders up to one week before launch. 

Nintendo would previously charge shoppers as soon as they'd placed a pre-order on the Nintendo eShop, irrespective of when their chosen game was launching. 

As highlighted by NintendoLife, however, the company has now quietly tweaked that policy to ensure eShop customers won't be charged any sooner than seven days before launch, and will also let them "cancel pre-orders up until time of payment."

"The expected payment date [for pre-orders] is no sooner than seven days before the product is released," reads the amended policy. "You may cancel your preâ€'orders up until time of payment.

"You can cancel pre-orders by selecting Shop Menu in your Nintendo Account settings then selecting Your Pre-orders, or by selecting Your Pre-orders in Account Information on Nintendo eShop on your device."

It's a small but notable change that gives consumers more freedom when shopping digitally, and one that's timely as digital sales at Nintendo continue to rise.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.04.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer (World Systems)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.04.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer (Combat)
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[09.04.20]
Unity Game Engineer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.04.20]
Development Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image