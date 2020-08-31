Video: How a newbie solo dev landed their game on Xbox Game Pass

In this 2020 GDC Summer talk Studio Zevere's Davionne Gooden discusses his four-year journey taking She Dreams Elsewhere from a scrappy, solo developed project begun in high school to a fully-realized game.

It was an interesting look at his journey, with practical examples of how Gooden positioned what had been his high school project to launch across multiple platforms, including Xbox Game Pass for PC and console.

Gooden's talk was both intriguing and relevant to a large swathe of game makers; now you can watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

