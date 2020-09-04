Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 4, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 4, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 4, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Remaining Lab Zero staff laid off following dev exodus

Remaining Lab Zero staff laid off following dev exodus

September 4, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 4, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie

Skullgirls developer Lab Zero has laid off the remainder of its staff shortly after many members of the team departed the studio over issues with its owner Mike Zaimont.

According to Kotaku, roughly 11 developers remained at Lab Zero following the voluntary exodus but were informed on August 25 that the studio no longer had the funds to fund payroll.

“We are exploring all funding options in hopes of bringing those team members back, but right now that’s the reality,” reads a portion of Zaimont’s full statement published by Kotaku.

Indivisible creative director Mariel Cartwright, a voluntary Lab Zero departure, started selling off sketchbooks to raise money for impacted Lab Zero earlier this week, prompting Jonathan Kim, an artist among last week’s voluntary departures, to reveal via tweet that the remaining Lab Zero staff had been laid off (seemingly without severance).

Several prominent developers, including Kim and Cartwright, published statements last week announcing their departure from the studio and pinning the blame on what they described as problematic behavior and a lack of accountability from Zaimont.

Shortly after those departures, Skullgirls IP holder Autumn Games and Skullgirls mobile developer Hidden Variable announced that they would no longer work with Lab Zero itself over the accusations,  but would continue to support the games through cooperation with the departing members of Lab Zero’s Skullgirls team. 

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.04.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer (World Systems)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.04.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer (Combat)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.04.20]
Development Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.04.20]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image