Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 7, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 7, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 7, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA removes intrusive ads from UFC 4 following fan complaints

EA removes intrusive ads from UFC 4 following fan complaints

September 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing

EA has removed a variety of intrusive in-game advertisements from UFC 4 after being inundated with fan complaints. 

As noted by Eurogamer, a number of players took issue with the almost full-screen adverts, which would appear at the beginning and end of replays, after one Reddit user highlighted the contentious design choice on the 'asshole design' subreddit. 

As this video shows, the large adverts (also pictured below) would flash onscreen to bookend in-game replays, and while EA claims these sort of ad placements aren't new to the UFC franchise, the implementation is hardly subtle.

It's also worth noting that EA turned on the ad placements post-launch, meaning critics weren't able to comment on them during the initial release window. 

Explaining its decision to enable and subsequently remove the adverts from UFC 4, EA said it believed the adverts were par for the course for the franchise, but said it valued player feedback and wouldn't be reinstating them in the future. 

"Earlier this week, the team turned on ad placements in UFC 4 that appeared during the 'Replay' moments in gameplay. This type of advertising inventory is not new to the UFC franchise, though we have typically reserved displaying ads to specific main menu tiles or Octagon logo placement," reads a company statement sent to Eurogamer.

"It is abundantly clear from your feedback that integrating ads into the Replay and overlay experience is not welcome. The advertisements have been disabled by the team and we apologize for any disruption to gameplay that players may have experienced.

"We realize that this should have been communicated with players ahead of time and that's on us. We want to make sure our players have the best possible experience playing UFC 4, so ad integration in the Replay and overlay experience will not be reappearing in the future."

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[09.07.20]
Senior Game Designer
Playco
Playco — Remote, Tokyo, Mountain View, San Francisco, Seoul, Remote, Remote
[09.06.20]
Engineering Manager
Playco
Playco — Tokyo, Mountain View, San Francisco, Seoul, Remote, Remote
[09.06.20]
Senior Game Engineer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[09.05.20]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image