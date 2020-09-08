Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 8, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 8, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 8, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

CI Games opens internal studio Hexworks to develop Lords of the Fallen 2

CI Games opens internal studio Hexworks to develop Lords of the Fallen 2

September 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Polish developer-publisher CI Games has opened a new studio called Hexworks to work on action-RPGs, starting with Lords of the Fallen 2

Hexworks is the third developer to work on the project, which is currently slated for launch on next-gen consoles and PC.

The sequel is being pitched as a 'dark fantasy' title with challenging Souls-like combat. It was previously under development at Defiant Studios until CI Games axed the developer for allegedly turning in subpar work and failing to meet key milestones. 

Before that, original Lords of the Fallen creator Deck13 had been working on the project, but left to pursue other interests in 2015.

Hexworks will be hoping its 25-person team, led by creative director Cezar Virtosu and executive producer Saul Gascon, will finally be able to see the project through to completion.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.08.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.08.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.08.20]
Design Scripter
OPGG, Inc.
OPGG, Inc. — Remote, Remote, Remote
[09.08.20]
React JS Front-end Engineer (Fortnite) - Remote Hire


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image