CI Games opens internal studio Hexworks to develop Lords of the Fallen 2

Polish developer-publisher CI Games has opened a new studio called Hexworks to work on action-RPGs, starting with Lords of the Fallen 2.

Hexworks is the third developer to work on the project, which is currently slated for launch on next-gen consoles and PC.

The sequel is being pitched as a 'dark fantasy' title with challenging Souls-like combat. It was previously under development at Defiant Studios until CI Games axed the developer for allegedly turning in subpar work and failing to meet key milestones.

Before that, original Lords of the Fallen creator Deck13 had been working on the project, but left to pursue other interests in 2015.

Hexworks will be hoping its 25-person team, led by creative director Cezar Virtosu and executive producer Saul Gascon, will finally be able to see the project through to completion.