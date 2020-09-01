Video: Inside the physical animation of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

In this 2020 GDC Summer session Respawn Entertainment's Bartlomiej Waszak explains how Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order uses physical simulation blended with authored animations to create high-fidelity character motion.

Waszak offered the audience a concise, practical overview of what makes the character animation in Respawn's 2019 hit tick, with lots of intriguing behind-the-scenes examples and useful tips for fellow game makers.

It was a great talk, and now you can watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

