Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 8, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 8, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 8, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as a Design Scripter

Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as a Design Scripter

September 8, 2020 | By Staff
September 8, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Design Scripter, Airship Syndicate

Location: Austin, Texas

Airship is looking for a motivated designer with technical chops to help implement gameplay in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story!

As a design scripter, you’ll work with level designers to implement various types of pre-designed gameplay in Unity, from story moments to combat encounters. 

If you enjoy working with a focused group of talented and passionate game devs, then we're the place for you. 

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Work with design leadership to implement compelling gameplay moments within game levels, including event scripting, encounter placement and design, assisting with cinematic storytelling implementation, or whatever the game world needs
  • Implement all intended gameplay utilizing scripting tools in Unity, from concept to completion.
  • Craft a well-paced experience, utilizing all aspects of the player package
  • Work with combat designers to implement and maintain combat encounters
  • Work with design leadership to iterate on and polish the experience
  • Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed

REQUIRED:

  • Experience with Unity
  • A passion for both level design and technical implementation 
  • A strong understanding of technical implementation techniques, primarily visual scripting (Blueprint or similar)
  • A thorough understanding of typical design pipelines
  • Able to effectively collaborate with other departments
  • Motivated and self-driven; complete tasks without major supervision
  • Skilled problem solver
  • Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

PLUSES:

  • Experience as designer on a shipped commercial title, especially in Unity

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.08.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.08.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.08.20]
Design Scripter
OPGG, Inc.
OPGG, Inc. — Remote, Remote, Remote
[09.08.20]
React JS Front-end Engineer (Fortnite) - Remote Hire


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image