Report: Nintendo boosting Switch production to meet consumer demand

Nintendo is increasing Switch production to 30 million units for the current fiscal year, according to a report from Bloomberg.

People familiar with Nintendo's strategy claim the company is struggling to keep up with consumer demand despite raising production orders to 25 million units in August.

For context, lifetime Switch sales currently stand at 61.44 million units, with the console selling 5.68 million units during the three months ended June30, 2020.

Switch production suffered earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but demand for the console and titles like Animal Crossing also increased as people around the world looked for ways to spend time during lockdown.

In its latest fiscal report, Nintendo explained it had "almost recovered" from those pandemic-related production setbacks, but warned that a repeat situation could occur if the impact of COVID-19 "expands in the future."

Bloomberg also claims Nintendo is working on a beefed up version of the Switch that would have 4K support, and has reportedly already asked multiple developers to make their titles 4K-ready.

Although the company has declined to comment on those rumors, it has already shown a desire to diversify the Switch roster with the launch of the handheld-only Switch Lite.