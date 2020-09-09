Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft confirms next-gen pricing and launch dates, touts new financing options

Microsoft confirms next-gen pricing and launch dates, touts new financing options

September 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

After months of speculation and leaks, Microsoft has confirmed the price and launch date of its next-generation hardware. 

Both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will arrive on November 10. As we learned yesterday, the budget all-digital Series S will retail for $299, while the flagship Xbox Series X will cost $499. 

Notably, Microsoft also confirmed it will be offering financing options for both consoles through Xbox All Access, which will let customers grab a Series S or Series X for $24.99 and $34.99 per month, respectively. 

Both of those plans will span 24 months and include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which grants access to over 100 titles on PC and Xbox (including all first-party Xbox Game Studios releases), cloud gaming via Project xCloud, Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer, and an EA Play membership that includes more than 60 of the publisher's PC and console titles. 

Xbox All Access will be available in 12 countries as of the upcoming holiday season, including Australia, Canada, France, South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

"Empowering you with freedom and choice is core to everything we do at Xbox. In addition to the traditional option of purchasing the new generation of Xbox Series X and S at $499 and $299 respectively, we’re expanding our Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021," said Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

"Whether you’re upgrading to the newest consoles or joining the Xbox family for the first time, Xbox All Access is the easiest way to get the best of Xbox. Xbox All Access provides an Xbox Series X, or Series S, along with 24 months of the full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate experience."

You can learn more about Microsoft's next-generation hardware by checking out the full blog post.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.09.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[09.08.20]
Game Designer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.08.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.08.20]
Senior VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image