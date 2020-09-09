Microsoft confirms next-gen pricing and launch dates, touts new financing options

After months of speculation and leaks, Microsoft has confirmed the price and launch date of its next-generation hardware.

Both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will arrive on November 10. As we learned yesterday, the budget all-digital Series S will retail for $299, while the flagship Xbox Series X will cost $499.

Notably, Microsoft also confirmed it will be offering financing options for both consoles through Xbox All Access, which will let customers grab a Series S or Series X for $24.99 and $34.99 per month, respectively.

Both of those plans will span 24 months and include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which grants access to over 100 titles on PC and Xbox (including all first-party Xbox Game Studios releases), cloud gaming via Project xCloud, Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer, and an EA Play membership that includes more than 60 of the publisher's PC and console titles.

Xbox All Access will be available in 12 countries as of the upcoming holiday season, including Australia, Canada, France, South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

"Empowering you with freedom and choice is core to everything we do at Xbox. In addition to the traditional option of purchasing the new generation of Xbox Series X and S at $499 and $299 respectively, we’re expanding our Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021," said Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

"Whether you’re upgrading to the newest consoles or joining the Xbox family for the first time, Xbox All Access is the easiest way to get the best of Xbox. Xbox All Access provides an Xbox Series X, or Series S, along with 24 months of the full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate experience."

You can learn more about Microsoft's next-generation hardware by checking out the full blog post.