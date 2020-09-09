Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

EA Play is being added to Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost

EA Play is being added to Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost

September 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft has revealed that EA Play will be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate later this year at no extra cost. 

The news was announced alongside the pricing and launch dates for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, which will both be available on 24-month financing plans that include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate currently provides access to over 100 titles on PC and Xbox (including first-party Microsoft Game Studios releases), Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer, and cloud game streaming via Project xCloud. 

The addition of EA Play makes it an even better value proposition by adding over 60 of EA's "biggest and best console and PC games" from franchises like Battlefield, FIFA, and The Sims to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate roster. 

A monthly EA Play subscription currently costs $4.99, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate goes for $14.99 per month. It's unclear whether refunds will be issued to those subscribed to both services when the pair are bundled together later this year. At the time of writing, EA is recommending users reach out to Xbox for answers once the deal goes live.

For more details on how Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will benefit from the addition of EA Play, check out the full Xbox Wire blog post

