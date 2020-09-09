Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

No More Robots and Game Devs of Color Expo launch $75,000 grant program

Descenders publisher No More Robots and the Game Devs of Color Expo (GDoC Expo) have joined forces to launch a $75,000 grant program. 

The program will award five grants worth $15,000 to "exceptional developers of color," who will also receive guidance and mentoring.

GDoC Expo organizers will select those recipients from the existing 2020 Expo Online submissions and community, and will announce all five during a special segment during this year's conference -- which is being held online from September 19 to 20. 

No More Robots, which has also published titles like Hypnospace Outlaw and Yes, Your Grace, will also be supporting the GDoC Expo as a premium sponsor. 

You can find out more about the GDoC Expo, including how to attend this year's event, on the organization's webpage.

