Apple pauses plans to end 'Sign In with Apple' support for Epic Games accounts

September 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Apple is ending support for its “Sign In with Apple” login system on Epic Games accounts this week, a change that almost certainly marks the latest escalation of Apple and Epic’s conflict over what does or does not constitute anti-competitive behavior.

The official shutoff day is, according to a tweet from the Epic Games account, September 11, giving Epic users only a few days to ensure they can access their accounts with other credentials before the plug is pulled.

It’s a small move compared to yesterday’s news that Apple is seeking damages from Epic to reimburse income it might’ve lost due to this whole affair, but one that stands to further inconvenience Epic’s user base as the legal battle continues to pick up steam.

Update 9/10/20: According to a tweet sent by Epic Games' Fortnite Status account, Apple has "indefinitely extended" that deadline and will no longer cut off access on Saturday, September 11. Despite the extension, Epic still suggests in that tweet that Epic Games account holders update their logins away from Sign In with Apple.

