Assassin's Creed Valhalla bumps up release date to match next-gen Xbox launch

Assassin's Creed Valhalla bumps up release date to match next-gen Xbox launch

September 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is arriving a week earlier than previously announced on most platforms.

Ubisoft announced that Valhalla, once slated for a November 17 launch, will now release on the recently-revealed Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X release date of November 10.

This shift applies to current-generation platforms as well, meaning the game will go live on PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia at the same time as it will on the Xbox Series X/S.

The PlayStation 5 is, understandably, absent from Ubisoft’s release date shift given the fact that Sony has yet to narrow down the release date for its own next-generation device beyond a vague Holiday 2020.
 

