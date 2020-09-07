Get a job: Join Playco as a Senior Game Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Remote

Here at Playco, we make games that bring the world closer together through play.

Our ideal teammates are thoughtful, humble, and passionate professionals who can both zoom into the details and zoom out to embrace the big picture. We are inspired by makers and tinkerers, who are unafraid to experiment with a healthy disregard for constraints. We hope you’ll enrich our team with your enthusiasm and passion, both for games and for life.

We are currently looking for Senior Game Engineers to join our global growing team. We have offices in San Francisco, Mountain View, and Tokyo, Japan, but remote is 100% fine with us! If you want to join us to make great games on our cutting­ edge technology and truly make an impact, then we want to talk to you!

We want to talk to people who are proficient with JS and passionate about making games, but It's always a bonus if you know more than JavaScript! We write cross-compilers, GPU shaders, NodeJS back­ends, JavaScript game APIs and tools, and whatever else it takes. You will work with the best engineers in the world; we have top talent in every part of our stack.

The Role

Be responsible for designing, developing and deploying major game features.

Own game feature areas from end-­to­-end.

Be the champion for the user!

Insist on the highest standards and create functional and engaging features that will delight our users.

Be part of a tight game development team looking to iterate fast on a fun concept and then building it out

Have real input on end-user product.

Be a key member of a high performing software engineering team.

Collaborate with design, engineering and production teams to devise optimal engineering solutions to game requirements.

Hands­ on architect and coder for sophisticated client/server systems for mobile gamingInnovate and iterate on process, systems and technology to deliver world­-class social games.

Be a leader; Identify and articulate technical and production risks and obstacles, as well as generate solutions!

Desired Skills

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent experience.

3+ years of professional software engineering experience, working on cross functional teams.

Proven effectiveness in directing or delivering production software for high quality games with at least one shipped game product of which you were a primary contributor (self­ published titles are acceptable).

Capable of JavaScript + HTML5 to create custom, interactive, user experiences that are enjoyable on all HTML5 browsers.

Proficient at using script debuggers like Chrome Debugger.

Strong Computer Science fundamentals in object­-oriented design, algorithms, and data structures.

Advanced software engineering skills, including the ability to write maintainable and robust code in a popular object oriented language.

Solid familiarity with analytics and A/B testing in mobile games.

Familiarity with git, svn or other VCS.

Self starter, analytical and creative.

Strong team player with a positive attitude.

Good communication skills and the ability to work effectively on shared projects with designers, artists, testers, product managers and other developers.

Understanding of the reactive UI paradigm and experience building UIs using reactive UI frameworks (such as React, and state management Utilities like Redux).

Bonus

Canvas animation work.

2+ years of game development experience with multiple shipped titles.

Specialized skills in a particular area of game development (for example: UI, Physics, graphics, multiplayer, game logic, etc.).

Expert knowledge of TypeScript.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.