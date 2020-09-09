Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Despite pandemic and its reboot, GameStop says it's ready for next-gen demand

Despite pandemic and its reboot, GameStop says it's ready for next-gen demand

September 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

As the industry approaches a new console generation, GameStop CEO George Sherman says that he believes GameStop is better-positioned to deal with the demands that might bring to the retailer. 

“While the ongoing pandemic continues to create a somewhat uncertain environment in the short term, we are very pleased by the consumer response at GameStop to the few recent video game product introductions and we believe we are ready, with expanded service and payment options, to handle the expected surge in demand and participate in a very significant way in the console launches later this year," reads a statement from the GameStop head.

The retailer's earnings are still down year-over-year, but Sherman says an increase in e-commerce sales and sizable reduction in Selling, General and Administrative Expenses indicates things are proceeding as planned, both in the larger scheme of things and for its ongoing reboot effort. 

Net sales for the three month period ending August 1, 2020 came in at $942 million for GameStop, down 26.7 percent year-over-year and complicated somewhat, according to GameStop, by the impending new console launches and store closures, either temporary due to COVID-19 or permanent due to its “optimization” plans.

As with last year, the bulk of those sales came from hardware and accessories, followed by software, and then collectibles. For Q2, GameStop reported $441.6 million in sales from hardware and accessories, both new and used, which is right around 46.9 percent of the quarter’s net sales. Software brought in $386.5 million, but took the largest hit year-over year, falling from last year’s $558.3 million.

Pre-pandemic, GameStop started down a path to reboot the organization and, while those efforts have been complicated by current affairs, that effort continues on. GameStop notes in its quarterly reporting that its latest strides on this front include a $133.7 million reduction in its SG&A category (covering things like rent, travel, and management salaries) and savings from a 10 percent reduction of its retail presence which, in turn, drove 40 percent of closed store traffic either online or to nearby locations.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.09.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.08.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.08.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.08.20]
Gameplay Designer (Combat)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image