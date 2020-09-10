Goat Simulator dev Coffee Stain expands diversity funding program

Goat Simulator developer Coffee Stain Studios has expanded its 'Leveling the Playing Field' diversity funding program to support studios pushing for racial diveristy.

The studio launched Leveling the Playing Field in 2018 to help tackle the gender imbalance in the games industry by offering funding to small teams and startups that employed at least as many women as men.

In broadening the initiative, Coffee Stain will now also look to invest in studios that are working to foster racial diversity and inclusion, and said it wants to specifically help studios "who are a positive force in the industry."

"Creative industries have increasingly come under fire for their lack of diversity and according to the International Game Developers Association 71 percent of game developers globally are men while just 24 percent are women and 3 percent are non-binary," reads a press release.

"When it comes to race and ethnicity, just 2 percent of developers are Black while 69 percent identify as white. Leveling the Playing Field is looking to invest in studios who have created diverse teams be it 50 percent women or a team from a myriad of backgrounds and cultures, who value diversity and whose core ambition is to maintain a diverse workforce as they grow."

As well as offering funding, Coffee Stain has also pledged to provide mentoring and guidance as needed. Those keen to learn more about the funding program, including how to apply, should click here.