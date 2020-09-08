Video: Tips for jumpstarting creativity and finishing your games

In this 2020 GDC Summer session Tribe Games' Charles McGregor explains why setting one specific goal helped him go from finishing no game projects to finishing 8 in 2 years, with an eye towards helping you finish your own projects.

It was a motivating talk with some practical takeaways for both novice and seasoned game makers, so take advantage of the fact that you can now watch McGregor's talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

