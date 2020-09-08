Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Story Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is searching for our next great leader in our Story department. The Story Lead is responsible for the role of writing game narrative at Insomniac. This position ensures engaging story by leading a team of writers and narrative designers across multiple games. This role provides a critical component of the studios mission to create games that have a positive and lasting impact on peoples’ lives, by writing compelling stories and leading others to do the same.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Writes story treatments and dialogue that establishes the tone for a game

Participates in cross-project planning for writing and narrative design

Writes craft-specific goals that set a high (but achievable) bar for storytelling

Assesses game macros, cinematic scripts, and level designs against studio and game goals and offers constructive critique

Offers experienced guidance to narrative designers and writers

Initiates and spearheads new projects for storylines

Works with pre-viz artists to visualize story elements

Guides feature-focused, cross-disciplinary groups to improve presentation for cinematics and events

Acts as a point of contact for other disciplines: Bridges the gaps between narrative design and execution and works closely with other developers to problem-solve for narrative presentations

Communicates proactively and anticipates production/scheduling issues. Works with PM to create achievable schedules and meets all production deadlines

Plays the game regularly to assess the work through the players view

Edits writers and narrative designers work

Reinforces design intent with clarity

Participates in playtests proactively; adjust story based on feedback from user tests

Ensures that all complaints and concerns related to inappropriate or unprofessional conduct in the workplace, are address immediately to foster a safe work environment

Other duties may be assigned

Supervisory Responsibilities:

Directly supervises a team of Writers on various projects

Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws

Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems

Education and/or Experience:

Master's degree (M.A.) or equivalent; or seven plus years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Shipped a AAA game in a writer role preferred

Expert knowledge of Final Draft, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Photoshop and Illustrator a plus

If this is the role you have been looking for- we look forward to hearing from you. Please submit your application using the link provided and be sure to include one or more writing samples that showcase strong dramatic writing. Screenplays or teleplays that tell a complete story are preferred.

