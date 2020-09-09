Video: Strategies for small developers launching their first game

Making the jump from game player to game developer is always a dramatic step. When you don't have a lot of resources, how can you take your big ideas and get them out the door in a sellable way?

That was the journey that Ahmed Abdullah and Khalil Abdullah found themselves on when they launched Decoy Games. At this year's GDC Summer, they shared their story and tips for how small developers and publishers can take their game from prototype to release on major consoles.

