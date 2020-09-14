Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nvidia to acquire processor and software design company Arm for $40 billion

Nvidia to acquire processor and software design company Arm for $40 billion

September 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Graphics card maker Nvidia has agreed to purchase semiconductor and software design company Arm for $40 billion. 

The deal will see Nvidia acquire Arm from current owner Softbank for a total of $21.5 billion in common stock and 12 billion in cash, which includes $2 billion payable at signing. Softbank may also receive up to $5 billion in cash or common stock under an earn-out construct if Arm meets certain financial performance targets. 

Arm is best known for creating processor IP, AI solutions, and security technology. The company has also created development tools for accelerating the engineering of system-on-chip (SoC) architecture and software application development. 

One of the company's biggest clients is Apple, which uses Arm-based processors in some of its most popular devices including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch. 

Nivida said the deal will create a "premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence," and plans to expand Arm's research and development presence in the UK by establishing a world-class AI research and education centre in Cambridge.

It also intends to build an Arm and Nvidia-powered AI supercomputer for research purposes, and will continue operating Arm's open-licensing model while maintaining the global customer neutrality it claims has been "foundational" to the company's success. 

"Uniting Nvidia's AI computing capabilities with the vast ecosystem of Arm's CPU, we can advance computing from the cloud, smartphones, PCs, self-driving cars and robotics, to edge IoT, and expand AI computing to every corner of the globe," said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang. 

"This combination has tremendous benefits for both companies, our customers, and the industry. For Arm’s ecosystem, the combination will turbocharge Arm’s R&D capacity and expand its IP portfolio with Nvidia's world-leading GPU and AI technology."

The acquisition is expected to complete in approximately 18 months, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approval in China, the U.S., the European Union, and the UK.

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[09.11.20]
Camera Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.11.20]
Development Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.11.20]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.11.20]
Senior Cinematic Scripter


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image