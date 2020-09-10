Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Unearthing Japanese arcade history for historical preservation

September 14, 2020 | By Staff
September 14, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Just because games were released doesn't mean they were preserved. When a company is interested in re-releasing its older titles, what kind of work does it take to make sure those games aren't lost for the ages?

It turns out, former Gamasutra editor Brandon Sheffield is on the case. In this 2020 GDC session, Sheffield discusses his team's work trying to unearth, preserve, and properly highlight Japanese game history through retro compilations like Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, and Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection.

It's a great talk about a challenging task in the game industry, one that you can view for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[09.11.20]
Camera Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.11.20]
Senior Cinematic Scripter
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.10.20]
Senior Technical Designer
Hidden Path Entertainment
Hidden Path Entertainment — Belleview, Washington, United States
[09.10.20]
Senior Level Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image