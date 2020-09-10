Video: Unearthing Japanese arcade history for historical preservation

Just because games were released doesn't mean they were preserved. When a company is interested in re-releasing its older titles, what kind of work does it take to make sure those games aren't lost for the ages?

It turns out, former Gamasutra editor Brandon Sheffield is on the case. In this 2020 GDC session, Sheffield discusses his team's work trying to unearth, preserve, and properly highlight Japanese game history through retro compilations like Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, and Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection.

It's a great talk about a challenging task in the game industry, one that you can view for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

