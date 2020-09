Newsbrief: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, the recently released remake of the beloved PS1-era duo, has officially crossed 1 million sales.

It's quite the feat, given the remake has only been out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for around 10 days at this point. In a tweet announcing the milestone, publisher Activision also notes that 1+2 is now the fastest selling game in the storied franchise which, including all Tony Hawk titles, includes around 20 games in as many years.