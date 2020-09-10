Get a job: Join Deep Silver Volition as a Senior Engine Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Volition is seeking an energetic, driven, and skilled engine programmer to participate in the development of technology for our next generation of titles. You will be working in a collaborative environment of artists, designers, and programmers and will have the opportunity to develop and enhance systems for large scale open world games. We are considering applicants for a senior or principal programming position.

Responsibilities:

Develop and enhance core systems for AAA Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC titles

Develop and enhance core pipelines for all of our titles

Requirements:

Extensive C/C++ programming skills with an in depth understanding of software construction

Strong understanding of software engineering principles as applied to architecting systems for use in large scale code bases and teams

Significant game development experience in the core/engine area

Familiarity with open-world engine concepts like streaming, memory management and multi-threading

Ability to debug efficiently on multiple platforms

Demonstrated ability of strong communication and collaboration on a team

Pluses:

Experience developing in Python

Experience developing AAA titles on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 consoles

Experience with code optimization

