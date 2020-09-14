This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 leaks ahead of official reveal
Facebook is readying to announce a new VR headset, and while doing so seems to have accidentally leaked a duo of its promotional videos online.
That new headset is the Oculus Quest 2, a follow up to its earlier standalone VR headset the Oculus Quest. Both the headset and its accompanying controllers have received a visual overhaul and, as noted in the video, the new headset also brings built-in support for controller-less hand-tracking.
One video outlines the device as a streamlined, smaller, and lighter take on the Quest that offers 50 percent more pixels than its predecessor.
Under the hood, the unannounced headset is powered by the VR and AR-centric Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, a display that’s “almost 4K," 6GB of RAM, and as much as 256 GB of built-in storage.