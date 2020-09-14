Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 leaks ahead of official reveal

September 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Video

Facebook is readying to announce a new VR headset, and while doing so seems to have accidentally leaked a duo of its promotional videos online.

That new headset is the Oculus Quest 2, a follow up to its earlier standalone VR headset the Oculus Quest. Both the headset and its accompanying controllers have received a visual overhaul and, as noted in the video, the new headset also brings built-in support for controllerless hand-tracking.

One video outlines the device as a streamlined, smaller, and lighter take on the Quest that offers 50 percent more pixels than its predecessor.

Under the hood, the unannounced headset is powered by the VR and AR-centric Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, a display that’s “almost 4K”, 6GB of RAM, and as much as 256 GB of built-in storage. 

Given the timing, it’s likely the device is one of the announcements planned for Facebook Connect, the company’s recently rebranded dev conference, on September 16.

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[09.11.20]
Camera Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.11.20]
Development Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.11.20]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.11.20]
Senior Cinematic Scripter


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image