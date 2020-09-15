Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 15, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 15, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 15, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Asobu launches support initiative to help Japan's indie scene flourish

Asobu launches support initiative to help Japan's indie scene flourish

September 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Production, Business/Marketing

Japanese independent game developer community Asobu has launched a new initiative to nurture and support the country's indie scene.

The group wants to help Japanese indies thrive both domestically and abroad by supporting them via a mix of developer outreach, networking, promotional and education events, and consultation opportunities. 

Asobu will kick off the initiative with the 'Asobu Indie Showcase,' a video event hosted on YouTube and Twitch that will shine a spotlight on a bunch of promising projects from some of Japan's best and brightest indies. 

Other plans are being made to offer additional forms of online support, including an always-open Discord chat server where creators and aspiring devs can come to ask questions, learn, and generally chew the fat, and also take part in special events run by Asobu and its partners.

The group also intends to launch real-world developer support programs from its headquarters in downtown Shibuya, Tokyo, once COVID-19 has subsided -- all of which will be free-of-charge to developers thanks to Asobu's sponsorship model. 

"Making games is never easy," commented Asobu co-founder Mark MacDonald, who also works as SVP of production and business development at Tokyo-based developer Enhance, "but Japanese indie devs face unique challenges -- some historical, some cultural -- that have kept them from realizing their true potential; Asobu is our attempt to do something about it."

You can tune in to the Asobu Indie Showcase on Monday, September 21, at 5am PT, 8am ET, or 2pm CEST. If you'd like more information right now, head on over to the Asobu website.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.15.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.15.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.15.20]
Design Scripter
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.15.20]
Gameplay Designer (Combat)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image