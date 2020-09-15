Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sony denies rumors that PS5 production has been cut over chip manufacturing issues

September 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Update 3:45 PM ET: In a statement given to GamesIndustry, a Sony representative denies rumors that production estimates have changed for the PS5 since the process first began, and specfifically notes that "the information provided by Bloomberg is false."

Original Story: Sony has lowered its PlayStation 5 production estimates by 4 million units to 11 million, according to a report from Bloomberg

People familiar with the matter claim that manufacturing issues with the PS5's custom system-on-chip could prevent Sony from building as many consoles as it would like. 

Production yields for the system-on-chip have reportedly been as low as 50 percent, although there's no word on what's causing the manufacturing issue. 

The news comes a few months after Sony reportedly increased PS5 production by up to 50 percent to capitalize on the consumer demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

At the time, Nikkei Asian Review reported that the console maker has raised production orders to 9 million units from an 6 million units. Assuming those numbers were accurate, then Sony is still on track to meet those early targets.

