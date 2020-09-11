Video: Designing social play for Sky: Children of Light

Sky: Children of the Light is thatgamecompany's newest flow-driven adventure game, meant to bring players together through the power of flight on Apple Arcade.

While its predecessor Journey might still be considered something of a solo adventure with brief meetings with strangers, Sky: Children of the Light is a more multiplayer-focused affair. At GDC Summer this year, thatgamecompany's John Hughes took the time to share the social design lessons that came from working on Sky.

It was a great talk for multiplayer game designers looking to build cooperative environments. You can watch it entirely for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.