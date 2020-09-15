Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 15, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 15, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 15, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Apple One subscription bundles Apple Arcade with other Apple services

Apple One subscription bundles Apple Arcade with other Apple services

September 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

Apple is streamlining its suite of subscription services by solidifying previously-rumored plans to bundle services like Apple Arcade and Apple Music together under a single monthly fee.

As reported in that previous rumor, Apple is breaking down its new Apple One subscription bundle into three tiers, with each offering a slightly different selection of services for between $14.95 and $29.95 when the bundled plan launches this Fall.

The idea is that Apple can offer a more enticing deal on subscriptions by offering multiple services in a single bundle, with the added bonus of introducing existing, say, Apple TV Plus users to now-bundled services like Apple Arcade or Apple Music. 

Unlike the previous rumor which placed Apple Arcade in only the second and third tier, Apple One’s official launch offers the subscription iOS and MacOS game library across all three tiers. Apple Arcade, along with Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, and 50 GB of iCloud storage make up the Individual tier, while the $19.99 family tier offers the exact same but with 200GB of iCloud storage. 

The third tier, a $29.95 per month Premier tier, offers the same trio of apps alongside Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and 2TB of iCloud Storage. Those more expensive tiers follow in Apple Arcade’s footsteps and allow the subscription to be shared with up to six other devices via family sharing.

According to Apple, this makes for monthly savings of $6 per month on the Individual plan, $8 per month on the Family plan, and $25 per month on the Premier plan versus how much its customers would pay on individual service subscriptions. 
 

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.15.20]
Gameplay Designer (Combat)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.15.20]
Gameplay Designer (World Systems)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.15.20]
Gameplay Designer (Narrative Systems)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.15.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer (Narrative Systems)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image