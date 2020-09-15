Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Rocket League's life as a free to play game starts September 23

Rocket League's life as a free to play game starts September 23

September 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Rocket League developer Psyonix finally cemented the launch date for the game’s big free-to-play shift, announcing via a trailer that the now five-year-old game will go F2P on September 23.

It’s a change Epic Games-owned Psyonix has been readying for for quite some time now, and one that will decrease Rocket League's presence on Steam, with the company having previously announced that only existing Rocket League owners will be able to access the game through Steam. New players on PC will only be able to start their Rocket League-ing via the Epic Games Store. 

Also with that debut, Rocket League will become one of the games that, despite usual policies for online play, won’t require platform-specific paid memberships to play online on at least two of its platforms. Neither PlayStation Plus nor Nintendo Switch Online will be required to play the game on PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch once it goes free to play, but notably Xbox One players will still require Xbox Live Gold to join in on online Rocket League festivities. 

 

