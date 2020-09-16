Slime Rancher tops 3 million sales in just over three years

Slime Rancher has sold over 3 million copies in just over three years, according to developer Monomi Park.

The studio highlighted the latest sales milestone in a brief press release, and revealed the game currently has over 800,000 average monthly users.

The gelatinous ranch-em-up passed the 2 million sales mark back in February 2019, meaning it has sold another 1 million copies in roughly 19 months.

"This milestone is a reminder of just how far Slime Rancher has taken us," said Nick Popovich, co-founder and CEO of Monomi Park. "It all began with a leap of faith and a weird idea, and grew into something that has been enjoyed by millions and built the foundation for an amazing company."

Slime Rancher was initially made available through Steam Early Access in January 2016 before officially launching in August 2017. It has since been rolled out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac, and Linux.