Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 16, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 16, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 16, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oculus Quest 2 launches in October for $299

Oculus Quest 2 launches in October for $299

September 16, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 16, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Facebook has unveiled the Oculus Quest 2, offering an official first look at the standalone VR headset following yesterday’s leak.

During Facebook Connect today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed many of the details we saw yesterday in a duo of leaked promotional videos, along with fresh news that the Quest 2 will launch on October 13.

The Quest has always been Oculus’ way of offering more accessible VR, and that now seems to extend to the device’s pricing. Facebook announced that the Quest 2 will start at $299, which is a good $100 cheaper than the original Oculus Quest’s retail price. 

The device itself is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform and features a new display with a resolution of 1832 x 1920 per eye, ultimately making for mor than 50 percent pixels than the original Quest. The Quest 2 also offers 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of built-in storage, and a display with support for a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Other new additions include a revamped look for both the headset and controllers, a built-in toggle to adjust interpupillary distance, a ten percent reduction in its weight, and support for controller-free hand-tracking built right into the Quest 2.

In the realm of other new Quest 2 announcements, Facebook also mentioned that plans to launch a suite of Quest 2 accessories geared at making sure its users are able to customize how the device fits through a "fit pack" add-on and a padded headstrap with an optional battery extension. 

Related Jobs

Phantasma Labs
Phantasma Labs — Berlin, Germany
[09.16.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Unreal Engine specialized in networking
New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.16.20]
Product Manager (all genders)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.16.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[09.15.20]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image