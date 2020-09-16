Oculus Quest 2 launches in October for $299

Facebook has unveiled the Oculus Quest 2, offering an official first look at the standalone VR headset following yesterday’s leak.

During Facebook Connect today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed many of the details we saw yesterday in a duo of leaked promotional videos, along with fresh news that the Quest 2 will launch on October 13.

The Quest has always been Oculus’ way of offering more accessible VR, and that now seems to extend to the device’s pricing. Facebook announced that the Quest 2 will start at $299, which is a good $100 cheaper than the original Oculus Quest’s retail price.

The device itself is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform and features a new display with a resolution of 1832 x 1920 per eye, ultimately making for mor than 50 percent pixels than the original Quest. The Quest 2 also offers 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of built-in storage, and a display with support for a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Other new additions include a revamped look for both the headset and controllers, a built-in toggle to adjust interpupillary distance, a ten percent reduction in its weight, and support for controller-free hand-tracking built right into the Quest 2.

In the realm of other new Quest 2 announcements, Facebook also mentioned that plans to launch a suite of Quest 2 accessories geared at making sure its users are able to customize how the device fits through a "fit pack" add-on and a padded headstrap with an optional battery extension.