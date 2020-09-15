Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 16, 2020
Video: Learn how to better use emotion in game design

September 16, 2020 | By Staff
No matter what kind of game you make, your players will form some kind of emotional relationship with it. How can you engage with your players in a way that responds to their real emotional reactions?

At GDC Summer, UX expert Celia Hodent gave a presentation to educate developers on how they can better orient their user experience to design to respond to players' emotional needs. With her help, you can use a scientific process to figure out how to delight and engage your players in new and fantastic ways.

Hodent's presentation also includes a Q&A with the audience, one you can watch for free on the GDC YouTube channel. 

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

