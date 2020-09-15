Video: Learn how to better use emotion in game design

No matter what kind of game you make, your players will form some kind of emotional relationship with it. How can you engage with your players in a way that responds to their real emotional reactions?

At GDC Summer, UX expert Celia Hodent gave a presentation to educate developers on how they can better orient their user experience to design to respond to players' emotional needs. With her help, you can use a scientific process to figure out how to delight and engage your players in new and fantastic ways.

Hodent's presentation also includes a Q&A with the audience, one you can watch for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

