Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 16, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 16, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 16, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

First-party PlayStation games priced from $49 to $69, with some also coming to PS4

First-party PlayStation games priced from $49 to $69, with some also coming to PS4

September 16, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 16, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The folks over at PlayStation have offered up a bit more information on their next generation plans following today’s big launch day reveal, most notably disclosing how much it’ll be charging for first-party titles on PlayStation 5.

Like other publishers, it looks like PlayStation is adding a bit of a next-gen upcharge to its new releases. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, games from SIE Worldwide Studios will run anywhere between $49.99 and $69.99 on PlayStation 5. 

That range is well-represented in PlayStation’s first-party launch lineup. Of the four retail games currently announced as internally developed launch games, two are priced at $69.99 (Demon’s Souls and Destruction AllStars), one is priced at $59.99 (Sackboy A Big Adventure), and the last at $49.99 (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales).

Building on those launch plans, PlayStation announced that a small selection of PlayStation 4 games will be downloadable on PS5 by PlayStation Plus subscribers at launch. Those 15 titles represent what PlayStation believes is a generation-defining collection of PS4 releases and includes titles like Bloodborne, Persona 5, God of War, and more. 

One other interesting tidbit from PlayStation’s blog post roundup is that the company isn’t entirely shying away from multi-generational launches as some interviews had previously suggested. Two launch titles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy A Big Adventure) will launch on PlayStation 4 as well as PlayStation 5. The same is true for Horizon Forbidden West, which will launch in 2021.

“While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch,” reads Ryan’s blog post. He explains that the decision is born out of the realization that “the PS4 community will transition to PlayStation 5 at different times,” somewhat mirroring Xbox's reasoning for making all of their own first-party games multi-generation releases.

As such, PlayStation will also allow those that buy PS5 launch games on PS4 to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free once they make the next-gen jump. Given that the wording here specifies launch games, it seems that Horizon Forbidden West isn’t included in this free upgrade promise despite its plans to launch for both PS4 and PS5.

Related Jobs

Phantasma Labs
Phantasma Labs — Berlin, Germany
[09.16.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Unreal Engine specialized in networking
New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.16.20]
Product Manager (all genders)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.16.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[09.15.20]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image