Video: Everything you wanted to know about unionizing your workplace

In the last few years, talk of unionization and worker organization has taken root in the game industry. But many workers are still trying to figure out how tech-oriented companies can align with traditional union structures.

In this GDC Summer session, Kevin Agwaze of Game Workers Unite UK & IWGB is joined by Gamasutra editor-in-chief Kris Graft for a conversation about the realities of unionizing and how it's proceeding in the UK. Do you have questions about contracts or structures? How about the realities of getting your coworkers on board with the idea?

Agwaze has some answers for you, in a chat that you can watch for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.