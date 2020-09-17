Sony sees another three to four years of life in the PlayStation 4

“The PS4 community will continue to be incredibly important to us for three to four years.”

- SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan discusses next-gen and current-gen plans with The Washington Post.

The folks over at Sony Interactive Entertainment have already said that their support for the PlayStation 4 won’t end with the PlayStation 5’s impending launch, but now SIE’s Jim Ryan has lightly expanded on that timeline.

As part of a larger PS5-themed interview with The Washington Post, Ryan shared that PlayStation expects the PS4 has a good three or four more years in it before PlayStation’s focus on that community starts to wane.

“Many will transition to PS5, we hope if we do our job well,” Ryan tells The Washington Post, “but tens of millions will still be engaged with the PS4."