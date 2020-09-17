Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony sees another three to four years of life in the PlayStation 4

Sony sees another three to four years of life in the PlayStation 4

September 17, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 17, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

“The PS4 community will continue to be incredibly important to us for three to four years.”

- SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan discusses next-gen and current-gen plans with The Washington Post.

The folks over at Sony Interactive Entertainment have already said that their support for the PlayStation 4 won’t end with the PlayStation 5’s impending launch, but now SIE’s Jim Ryan has lightly expanded on that timeline.

As part of a larger PS5-themed interview with The Washington Post, Ryan shared that PlayStation expects the PS4 has a good three or four more years in it before PlayStation’s focus on that community starts to wane. 

“Many will transition to PS5, we hope if we do our job well,” Ryan tells The Washington Post, “but tens of millions will still be engaged with the PS4."

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[09.17.20]
Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.16.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[09.15.20]
Lead FX Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.15.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image