Get a job: Join Insomniac Games as a Character Artist

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a character artist who is highly skilled in blendshapes. If this is within your skillset- we want to hear from you. This role is responsible for creating blendshapes, models, textures, and materials for characters and other key assets. Keep reading if this is of interest to you.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Processes and polishes scanned data for both in-game and cinematics.

Precisely wraps existing topology onto source model for best animation results.

Sculpt a range of natural looking FACs and corrective blendshapes for expressive human faces.

Enhances scanned models with high resolution details.

Sculpts, polishes and cleans up high-resolution wrinkle details to enhance facial expressions.

Delivers a set of final highly polished assets including high-resolution models and textures.

Creates and optimizes models, textures and materials for photo-realistic characters, with emphasis on facial and expression modeling.

Uses advanced knowledge of human anatomy to ensure that models achieve a high level of functionality and design aesthetics.

Checks character assets in context in the game to identify scale and design issues.

Actively participates in technical and artistic problem solving.

Works closely with animators and riggers to ensure models deform correctly and are functional.

Assists providing feedback to internal and external teams to maintain quality and visual consistency across characters.

Documents process and communicates requirements.

Constantly and proactively seeks to improve the production processes, tools and pipelines for character creation, rigging, animation and rendering.

Other duties may be required

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree (B.F.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Solid understanding of Maya, Z-brush or equivalent, Substance Painter and Photoshop.

Solid understanding of generating multiple maps from high-poly models.

Knowledge of WrapX and Reality Capture is a plus.

Understanding of node-based shader networks, Marvelous Designer, Substance Painter, Substance Designer is a plus.

Understanding of source control with Perforce or the equivalent.

Other Skills: Skilled at drawing, sculpting, and conceptualization skills with an ability to adapt to established styles. Understanding of clean edge flow and best practices for modeling for animation performance. Knowledge/ understanding of human and animal anatomy. Strong traditional painting skills in both stylized and photorealistic styles. Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules. Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team.

If this is the role you have been looking for- we look forward to hearing from you. Please submit your application using the link provided and be sure to include a link to your portfolio.

