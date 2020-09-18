Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 18, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 18, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 18, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rayman creator Michel Ancel leaving games industry to work on wildlife sanctuary

Rayman creator Michel Ancel leaving games industry to work on wildlife sanctuary

September 18, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 18, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Renowned video game designer Michel Ancel is stepping away from the games industry after over three decades to work on a wildlife sanctuary. 

Ancel is best know for creating the Rayman franchise and acting as the lead designer on the first two games in the series, Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends

He spent the vast majority of his career at Ubisoft, overseeing the development of other notable titles including Beyond Good & Evil and Peter Jackson's King Kong.

Announcing his career pivot on Instagram, Ancel explained his two current projects -- Beyond Good and Evil 2 and Wild -- are in safe hands, and offered a bit more insight into what his next venture entails. 

"Today is very special for me. After more than 30 years, I’ve decided to stop working on video games and fully focus on my second passion: Wild Life" he wrote. "My new project takes place in the real world and consists [of] a wild life open sanctuary dedicated to education, nature lovers and wild animals.

"Many of you might want to know what will happen to Wild and Beyond Good & Evil 2. No worries, for many months now the teams have been autonomous and the projects are going super well. [There'll be] beautiful things to be seen soon."

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.18.20]
Development Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.18.20]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.18.20]
Senior Cinematic Scripter
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[09.18.20]
Senior Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image