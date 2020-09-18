Bandai Namco acquires Unknown 9 developer Reflector Entertainment

Bandai Namco has acquired Unknown 9 developer Reflector Entertainment for an undisclosed fee.

The deal includes both the Canadian studio and its subsidiary Reflector Interactive Productions, and is expected to close in Q4 2020.

Reflector is attempting to create a number of 'Storyworlds,' which are essentially franchises that can span a variety of platforms and mediums. Paranormal mystery Unknown 9 is Refelctor's first Storyworld, and will tell its story through podcasts, novels, and a recently announced video game.

Bandai made the acquisition through its European arm, and said the move will help expand its Western development capabilities -- with the company keen to develop at least 50 percent of its content outside of Japan.

"Designing and developing the content we shall publish and distribute is the cornerstone of our strategy," commented Arnaud Muller, COO of Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe (BNEE).

"The creative vision and development capacity of Reflector Entertainment will boost BNEE's ability to craft breathtaking experiences over the years. We look forward to working with such a skilled team, and to welcome them to the Bandai Namco family."

Following the purchase, Reflector founder Alexandre Amancio will become chief creative officer, and will work alongside BNEE vice president of content, marketing, and digital, Herve Hoerdt, who will manage the transition as CEO.