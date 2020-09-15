Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Preventing online harassment in games by studying social media's failures

September 18, 2020 | By Staff
Online games have an interesting amount of overlap with social media platforms. Just like Facebook and Twitter, they're spaces where people gather and connect with explicit social structures. They just often have another layer on top, whether it's shooting other players or building dominant civilizations.

Sadly, major platforms like Facebook and Twitter have failed to take significant action that ends the proliferation of online harassment. At least, that's what the Anti-Defamation League's Center for Technology & Society Daniel Kelley argued in his GDC Summer talk.

But all is not lost! Kelley's talk was in fact, about how online games can learn from social media's failings, and make their spaces safer for players as a result. If you're working on an online game, Kelley's talk (which can be seen for free on the GDC YouTube channel) can help you make a space that's safer for your players.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

