Video: Preventing online harassment in games by studying social media's failures

Online games have an interesting amount of overlap with social media platforms. Just like Facebook and Twitter, they're spaces where people gather and connect with explicit social structures. They just often have another layer on top, whether it's shooting other players or building dominant civilizations.

Sadly, major platforms like Facebook and Twitter have failed to take significant action that ends the proliferation of online harassment. At least, that's what the Anti-Defamation League's Center for Technology & Society Daniel Kelley argued in his GDC Summer talk.

But all is not lost! Kelley's talk was in fact, about how online games can learn from social media's failings, and make their spaces safer for players as a result. If you're working on an online game, Kelley's talk (which can be seen for free on the GDC YouTube channel) can help you make a space that's safer for your players.

