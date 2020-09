Supergiant's roguelike dungeon crawler Hades has sold over 1 million copies in under two years, according to a tweet from the American studio.

The title officially launched on Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2020, but has been available in Early Access form since December 2018.

Breaking down those 1 million sales, Supergiant explained 700,000 came during that Early Access period, which means Hades sold 300,000 units over its launch weekend.